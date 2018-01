Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Zach Randolph shared his love for the Bluff City despite playing against the Grizzlies with the Sacramento Kings tonight.

Randolph shared that coming back to his "home" brought with it a lot of emotions.

"It's all good emotions and a lot of memories," Randolph said.

Randolph says that Memphis is his city.

"It feels good to be back home, be back in this arena," Randolph said.

Emotions aside Randolph says his plan is still to win tonight.