Woman claims to have been kidnapped by Lyft driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman claims she was kidnapped by a Lyft driver on her way to work Thursday morning.

According to the police report, the ride began with the suspect telling her she was beautiful and asking personal questions.

As they made their way down Mt. Moriah, the driver suddenly turned to get onto I-240 westbound. Seeing the mistake, the woman says she told him he needed to continue straight, but he reportedly didn’t listen.

She asked him to unlock the door, but once again he didn’t respond.

Fearing for her safety, the woman told police she pulled on the lock and jumped out of the car.

According to the police report, officers contacted Lyft after the reported incident, but the company wouldn’t release any information on the driver. They said they would contact the victim and advise her on how to report the incident with Lyft.

So far, he has not been taken into custody or charged.

He was described as being 6’0″, 180 pounds and was driving a white Dodge Journey.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.