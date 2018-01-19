× Suspect charged in Faxon Avenue steak knife attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local woman is behind bars, accused of stabbing a couple multiple times with a steak knife before trying to harm herself.

The incident happened late Wednesday evening in the 3700 block of Faxon Avenue.

The victims – a man and his wife – told authorities Shelby Skinner attacked them inside a home with a steak knife. The husband sustained a neck wound while the female victim suffered from multiple lacerations to her neck, back and hands.

They were taken to the Regional Medical Center. Their condition was not released in the police report.

Less than a block down the street and covered in blood, Skinner flagged down an officer and told authorities someone was trying to kill her.

When asked who was trying to harm her, she replied “me.”

Skinner allegedly confessed to stabbing the couple and was taken to the hospital for self-inflicted wounds to her arms.

In the police report authorities stated Skinner has been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder.

She was booked into the Shelby County Jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

It’s unclear if the suspect knew the victims.