State gives grants for digital literacy, broadband adoption

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee has announced dozens of grants to provide broadband services at several libraries while improving computer and online skills.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said Thursday that libraries in 52 cities and counties are receiving digital literacy and broadband adoption grants.

They include Crockett Memorial Library, Gibson County Memorial Library, Gleason Memorial Library, Hamilton Parks Public Library, Hardin County Library, Lauderdale County Library, Lexington – Henderson County Everett Horn Public Library, Meigs County – Decatur Public Library, Memphis Public Library and Information Center, and Middleton Community Library.

Public libraries offer free computer and broadband access. Grants will support classes to help people improve basic computer skills, apply for jobs, navigate small business applications and learn online.

The grants also will provide devices and hardware to increase capacity at libraries and provide STEM programming for youth that supports broadband adoption.

The grants are part of the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act, approved by the General Assembly last year.

