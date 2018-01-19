× Residents concerned after robbery near University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents of an apartment complex near the University of Memphis are uneasy after they say they were never notified that an armed robbery happened in one of the apartments.

Decorriun Cannon, 19, is one of four suspects accused of breaking into a unit at the Gather on Southern apartments just off the University of Memphis campus last week.

Police say Cannon and three other men pulled guns on residents of one unit, then ransacked the place taking money, electronics, wallets and shoes.

One student says he didn’t find out about it until a family member saw our story on News Channel 3 and alerted him.

“It’s troubling, that’s what I would say,” said the student, who did not want to be identified. “When you hear about four men with handguns coming into your complex where students live, these are people’s children. The inconsistencies are what really makes it troubling.”

He said text messages will be sent to tenants when someone parks in the wrong spot, so he doesn’t understand why there wasn’t a notification about a crime.

Other residents WREG talked to didn’t know about the break-in either.

The concerned tenant says the complex has the resources to let people know and engage their residents and he hopes they make a change to make sure everyone is informed and aware.

“You have to protect people’s children. These are people’s children and they come to our city and they get scholarships and all this stuff and they have bright futures. You gotta look out for those bright futures.”

WREG reached out to the complex for a comment. Initially, we were put on hold and then the line was disconnected and we have not received a reply to an email we sent either.

