Rescuers find dog frozen to death outside home

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Authorities say a dog froze to death in front of its owner’s house in Helena-West Helena.

The Humane Society of the Delta was able to rescue another dog at the house, but it was a close call.

One of the rescuers posted a video that shows the skinny and timid dog being taken from the home this week.

Employees say police called them to the house that had no water or electricity.

Officers were looking for a wanted person when they came across a dog frozen to death in the front yard and heard there was possibly another one inside.

“Mostly it made me so mad, it’s a good thing there was a lot of crunch snow under me because I was stomping my feet really bad," said Beth Florek, director of the Humane Society of the Delta.

She says she was thrilled to see the dog inside was still alive, but she wasn’t in good condition.

“The dog was sort of able to walk out by herself but she was totally just a bag of bones and very, very ill.”

Named Suzannah, the pitbull mix is now being treated at the vet and a family has expressed interest in adopting her.

“She actually wagged her tail at me when I saw her at the vet this morning, so it was very reassuring she’s going to be okay.”

She says detectives are investigating.

Advocates want these cases prosecuted. Sadly, they’ve seen a lot of animals left outside in these freezing temps recently.

“A lot of people go, 'Well, they’re dogs, they have hair,'" she said. "I go, 'Well, you have hair too, let’s go outside and stand for awhile.'”

Florek says they’re sick of seeing abused or abandoned animals.

They say they’re truly a no-kill shelter and right now between all the cats and dogs they have inside and outside they’re at capacity of about 200.

Workers want everyone to not only be concerned for their human neighbors but also their furry ones.

The Humane Society of the Delta says they’re always available to help out in these cases along with local law enforcement.

They also run only on donations and are always in need of supplies, foster homes and financial support.