× Mother shot and killed in front of kids

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.—Someone shot and killed a mother in front of her kids.

It all happened while she was warming up her car Friday morning.

A bullet also hit a five-year-old child.

That child was rushed to the hospital but there’s no word on a condition.

A 9-year old and two 10-year-old twins also witnessed their mothers murder.

The shooter is still on the run.

There’s still no word on a motive.