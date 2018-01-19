× Mid-South mom charged in deadly hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South mom is accused of killing a pedestrian and endangering her seven-year-old son while under the influence of prescription Xanax.

Cynthia Bargery was booked into the Shelby County Jail on a number of charges including DUI-child endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and reckless driving.

According to police, another driver followed Bargery after she hit the pedestrian, Rozelle Clayton, near Holmes Road and Tulane on Wednesday. Several minutes later, she reportedly hit a mailbox before swerving into oncoming traffic and crashing in a wooded area.

When questioned by first responders, Bargery reportedly said she had taken Xanax – the prescription for which was later discovered by police in her coat pocket. According to the packaging, she had been given 90 pills when she filled the prescription Wednesday, but by Thursday morning there were only 67 left in the bottle.

To make matters worse, authorities said Bargery’s seven-year-old son was sitting in the front seat.

She was taken to Methodist South for evaluation, but she is expected to be okay.Her son appears to not have been hurt in the accident.

Sadly, the pedestrian who was hit died from his injuries at the Regional Medical Center.

Bargery is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.