Man says he’s had no heat in his apartment for two year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A midtown man says he has had no heat in his apartment for an entire year.

For months now James Hyder has been packed and ready to move to a new unit.

"Two years no heat we have barriers put up so we can heat our own rooms," Hyder said.

For 10 years he says he's called midtown apartments on Cochran home for the last two years he says he's had to resort to desperate measures just to survive, a feat he finds far from comfortable.

"We have to pay to live here, we have to live with no heat, no windows, ceilings falling in. We have to pay for all of that here," Hyder said.

Hyder says he's told the complex and they've promised him a new and improved living space but to date, he's still having to make due by buying his own heater and to make matters worse he says there's so much mold he refuses to use his own bathroom.

"I can't use it we have to take showers in the sink because you can't breathe in there," Hyder said.

Besides the off-limits bathroom, the falling ceiling and lack of heat Hyder says his walls are also riddled with bullets because his apartment got caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

Hyder says enough is enough.

"I have no idea what else to do I mean what would you do? You live in a home behind a plastic bag to heat rooms," Hyder said.

WREG went to the leasing office to get answers.

We were told that the property is under new management and they are doing a major overhaul of the units.

They assured us that Hyder will have keys to a new different unit by Saturday.

The complex also assured us that Hyder will continue paying the same amount of rent that he was paying for his old unit.