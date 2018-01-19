LeMoyne-Owen College, local organizations honor Dr. King with clean up day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This week the nation paused to remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday. At LeMoyne- Owen College, it was no different.

"It's a matter of service and service is the price we pay for the space that we occupy."

Their mission was to rid the neighborhood of trash and blight. The annual day of clean up around the school brought hundreds of people together on MLK Day, including members of a youth group from St. Andrew AME Church.

"We just want them to understand what today is all about and what MLK felt about community service and giving back to the community."

Students, fraternities, co-workers from different companies- they were all there dedicated to honoring Dr. King's legacy through a day of service.

"Given the fact that Dr. King was killed here we know it is imperative that everyone go beyond their comfort zone to make Memphis a better place to live."

Dr. King was in Memphis working with sanitation workers in their efforts for equal wages and fair treatment on the job. Professor Dotson said those workers needed a voice like many who live near the college today.

"Hey, we deserve better treatment. We deserve a better quality of life and this effort continues today."

City Beautiful and Clean Memphis were two of the organizations that helped organize the volunteers.

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell was impressed by the number of young people who showed up.

"Fifty years ago they weren't even a twinkle in their parents' eye and here they are out serving in the memory of Dr. King and the legacy of Dr. King."