Historic Memphis church that burned down now has new steeple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An iconic downtown Memphis church is getting back on its feet.

The First United Methodist Church burned down more than eleven years ago, but it got a new steeple last week.

The fire consumed the 113-year-old building in 2006 and strong winds sent the embers across downtown, sparking fires at several buildings.

"We were doing steel modifications on top of the building early part of the week and fortunately, we got it erected Thursday," said Don Sloan with Chris Woods Construction. "If we hadn't, it'd still be out on trailers out in front of the building [because of the recent snow days]."

The church at Poplar and Second held a fundraising campaign to raise the money needed to build the new sanctuary.