× Highest-ranking Gangster Disciple in Tennessee sentenced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The highest-ranking member of the Gangster Disciples gang in Tennessee was sentenced to 30 years in prison on federal racketeering charges.

Byron Montrail Purdy, aka “Lil B” or “Ghetto,” 38, of Jackson, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity.

According to his plea agreement, Purdy served as the gang’s “Governor” for the State of Tennessee. He coordinated criminal activities with other Gangster Disciples gang leaders throughout the United States and participated directly in the activities of the gang, including acts involving murder, kidnapping, assault, narcotics distribution, intimidation of witnesses and weapons trafficking.

Purdy’s participation in the criminal activities of the Gangster Disciples spanned approximately 20 years, authorities said.