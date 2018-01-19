× County jailers arrested in check-cashing scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five Shelby County corrections officers and one former corrections officer have been arrested in a check-cashing scheme, county officials confirmed Friday.

They are accused of something called “check kiting,” which sheriff’s office officials described as writing checks and depositing them, then withdrawing cash and stopping payment on the checks.

The six arrested are: Shaparis Rice, Randy Jones, Jacqueline Holmes, Jameshia Trenell, Alexis McNeil and Travis Deshun Logwood.

They are charged with theft of property, $1,000 to $10,000

All five current Shelby County Corrections Officers have been suspended without pay pending the completion of the investigation. Longwood had previously been terminated, the sheriff’s office said.