COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A storage building at a Collierville apartment complex went up in flames early Friday.

Fire crews responded to the Dogwood Creek Apartments on Almadale Court at 4 a.m., where they found the entire attic space of a garage on fire.

The garage housed the apartments' maintenance shop and some of the tenants' personal storage units.

Firefighters used a new ladder truck to bring it under control and no one was injured. The cause is under investigation.

