Woman found dead in front of City Hall identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman who was discovered deceased in front of City Hall has been positively identified by Memphis police.

Shelley Thompson was reported missing Tuesday afternoon after she walked away from a care home on Lucy Avenue. Authorities said Thompson had an undisclosed medical condition and needed to take medication twice a day.

Sadly, she was found dead several hours later at Adams and Main Street.

Her identity was not released Wednesday pending family notification, Memphis police said. They confirmed that the woman was “not homeless,” was originally from out of state, and had been a resident of Memphis for several years.

Mayor Jim Strickland said the woman left home “in a fit” but never returned.

Authorities said there were no signs of foul play and that weather may have played a role in her death.

They urged Memphis residents to seek shelter from the extremely cold temperatures.