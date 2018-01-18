× Robbery suspect spotted at Family Dollar, arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested and charged with robbery and burglary after a witness saw him at a Family Dollar store.

Police responded to the Gather on Southern apartments just off the campus of University of Memphis last Thursday.

Police said four men knocked on the door of one of the apartments asking for someone who lived there. When a resident opened the door, all four men pulled out handguns.

The suspects then went through each of the residents’ rooms, taking money, electronics, wallets and shoes, police said.

Wednesday, someone spotted one of the suspects — Decorriun Cannon, 19 — working at a Family Dollar store.

The person called police and Cannon was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.