Passenger in deadly deputy-involved shooting booked on drug charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The passenger of a vehicle at the center of a deadly deputy-involved shooting has been booked into the Shelby County Jail on drug charges.

Richard Gorman was charged with one felony county of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 27-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on Decatur Street after undercover narcotics deputies tried to pull the car he was in over. Deputies revealed they suspected the driver, 33-year-old Bryan Johnson Gregory, of dealing marijuana and had a warrant to search his home.

The driver allegedly hit the gas, ramming two undercover vehicles. Once he came to a stop, deputies ordered him out of the car. Instead, they say he reached for a gun underneath the seat.

That’s when they opened fire, striking him in the shoulder.

He was rushed to the hospital and underwent hours of surgery before he died Wednesday evening.

During the incident, a deputy was grazed by a bullet that hit his leg.

“We think it was a ricochet. A ricochet that occurred, and he’s fine,” Chief Deputy Floyd Bonner with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they recovered a gun and drugs from the suspect’s vehicle.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating.

NOTE: The TBI identified the suspect as Brian Gregory, but family said he is known by both Gregory and Johnson. We found multiple spellings of his first name in court records.

