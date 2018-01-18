Parents want to know if students will have to make up school time due to snow days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even though there's still snow on the ground the roads look good enough that, at last check, fingers are crossed school will be back in session tomorrow in Shelby County.

WREG talked to parents who say it's time, but they also want to know how those days will be made up.

"I'm hoping they go back tomorrow. They don't want to, but I say you still need to go," parent Kimley Floyd said.

Floyd has three children who go to Shelby County Schools.

She says she was worried that this unexpected four days off could pile on more days to their school year.

"I told them they are going to have to make up these days. I was concerned at first about them not attending today, but the roads are still pretty icy," Floyd said.

And according to several school districts in the area, safety is the main concern and making sure buses can get children safely to and from school.

But a hot topic question across the board is when will the children make up the snow days.

"I'm not sure how many they have built in. We are new to the process," parent Missy Williams said.

But just as those fear crept in today, Shelby County Schools tweeted saying they've got things covered.

There won't be anything to make up, because they've already got extra days built into the schedule - 13 to be exact.

WREG reached out to Desoto County Schools who tell us they'll be making up for snow days in February and April.

Germantown Schools told WREG they have a number of built in days, but they won't even start looking into how to address the days until school is back in session.

Several districts used social media to keep parents aware of updates and changes - a feature that most parents tell us definitely helped smooth the process out.