Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down I-55 northbound, child taken to hospital in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down I-55 northbound near Brooks Road.

Two individuals have been transported to the hospital.

One adult is in non-critical condition, and one child is in critical condition.

This is an active scene.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says traffic should be cleared by 9:45 p.m.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

