MPD investigating triple stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in the hospital recovering following a triple stabbing in Highland Heights.

MPD officers were called to the 3700 block of Faxon Ave. near Freeman St. around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officers found three victims at two locations in the neighborhood. All three were taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, MPD detectives haven’t released any details about what led to the stabbing or a description of the suspect.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information that could help investigators with this case.