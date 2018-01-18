× Election Commission to host free class on how to run for office

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Election Commission will be holding a free class on how to run for office for those interested in politics and wanting to make a difference.

Linda Phillips, administrator of elections, said informational session will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 20 inside the Operations Center of the SCEC (980 Nixon Drive).

“This informational session is in a classroom format. To be clear, it will not address what candidates need to do to campaign for office,” Phillips said. “It is solely for the purpose of educating people about the procedure to qualify for candidacy, and their responsibilities with regards to campaign finance requirements.”

The event will last about an hour.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register prior to Saturday’s meeting to ensure they receive an informational packet.

To register, call Carol Collinsworth at (901) 222-1203 or email carol.collinsworth@shelbycountytn.gov.

Petitions to run can be obtained at either SCEC offices and are due Thursday, February 15.