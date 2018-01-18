× Detectives seeking answers in Raleigh homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Detectives need your help solving one of the first homicides of 2018.

On January 6, officers responded to the 5000 block of Yale and discovered Nicholas Brunetti dead from a gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed the 29-year-old was sitting in his car with an unknown person when shots were fired. He and the suspect both jumped from the car and fled the scene.

A witness told police a woman was seen driving away in a burgundy SUV. So far, that woman has not been identified.

Authorities said they recovered a large amount of drugs from the scene.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.