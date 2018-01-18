× Bitter cold continues across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Mid-South counties are under a Wind Chill Advisory this morning.

The alert includes Mississippi, Dunklin, Pemiscot, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Lake, Obion, Weakley, Henry, Dyer, Gibson, Carroll, Benton, Lauderdale, Tipton, Haywood, Crockett, Madison, Chester, Henderson, Decatur, Shelby, Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy and Hardin counties.

It will remain active until 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service is expecting wind chills anywhere from five degrees to five below zero.

WREG’s Todd Demers says while it will remain chilly this morning with highs in the mid and upper 30s, a warmup is just around the corner. The Mid-South is expecting temperatures to reach the upper 40s by Friday, low 50s Saturday and near 60 on Sunday.

Rain chances will be going up for Sunday and Monday.

Until then residents are encouraged to limit time outdoors if possible and wear protective clothing to cover the skin.

Experts say frostbite and hypothermia can occur in as little as 30 minutes.