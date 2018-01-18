× Shorts-wearing Southaven bank robber captured in nearby motel

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Police caught an alleged bank robber in Southaven after he walked out of the bank and into a room he had rented at a motel a few steps away from the bank, police said.

Police responded to the Trustmark Bank at Airways Boulevard and Goodman Road for a robbery report about 9:30 Thursday morning.

The suspect got away with some money, though police said most or all of it was recovered. There was no indication he had a weapon.

Witnesses nearby noticed suspicious activity and told police they saw the man make his way to a nearby Comfort Suites, where police said he had rented a room. The motel is about 400 feet from the bank.

Police also said the suspect was wearing shorts while temperatures hovered in the 20s, which made him easy to spot and memorable to witnesses.

“That kind of threw up a flag for a lot of people,” a police spokesman said.

He was taken into custody within an hour, Southaven police said.

They were not able to release the suspect’s name Thursday morning.

Southaven police on the scene at Comfort Suites. Hearing the man who reportedly robbed a nearby bank tried to hide here. We saw someone in cuffs. I think it may have just ended. pic.twitter.com/u1GzE32GiS — Jessica Gertler (@jgertler_WREG3) January 18, 2018