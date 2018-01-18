$10,000 grant helps local hospital expand baby hugging program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — These tiny toes belong to one of the dozens of babies in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women.

They're here after being born prematurely or with complications, and can often have a lengthy stay.

"Moms say all the time it was the hardest day they ever had when they had to be discharged from the hospital and leave their baby," said Neonatal Development Care Specialist Dr. Denise Nickleson.

In many instances, parents can't be by their baby's side as they have to go to work or support other children at home.

"The separation is just so hard on them; the constant worry about how their baby's doing, I think a lot of times the constant guilt they can't be with them 24/7."

There've been a handful of volunteers who spend time with the babies while the parents are away. But now, thanks to Huggies' No Baby Unhugged Initiative, they'll be able to create a whole new program.

"We were ecstatic."

The $10,000 grant will pay for training and supplies to bring volunteers in to give these newborns the human touch they need. Although the advancements in modern medicine and technology is beneficial, studies show nothing's as impactful as the human touch.

"There's just this window when they're here with us in the NICU that their brains are growing faster than any other time and every interaction, every touch, forever changes that brain."

"Baby huggers" will soon be rocking, cuddling, singing and of course hugging, these little ones for sometimes hours at a time, laying a foundation of love on what's already been a tough start for these little fighters.