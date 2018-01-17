Winter Weather: Experts tell drivers to keep cars “winter ready”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's nothing worse in this extreme winter weather, than having vehicle problems.

You certainly don't want to get stuck in the cold because of a dead battery or an engine that won't crank because you forgot to check the anti-freeze.

Malik Boykin of Memphis is a firm believer in keeping his car winter ready.

"We make sure we definitely keep a handle on our fluids and tire pressure to make sure the car is maintained. Especially during a time like this," Boykin said.

And the professionals at Steve's Tire and Auto in East Memphis couldn't agree more.

They say you should always check your vehicles health, starting with your battery.

"Check the cold cranking amps on the battery. If they are low, then we recommend going ahead and replacing that battery before it becomes a problem. Because it will strand you at some point," Brian Murphree, Manager at Stevie's Tire and Auto, said.

He says vehicles are real finicky especially if they've been sitting a while.

"If you don't do a lot of driving, you need to start you car at least one or twice a week just to keep the battery charged up," Murphree said.

Another item high on Murphree's checklist is engine anti-freeze.

There are several brands on the market and your owners manual will tell you what type is right for your make and model.

You want a coolant and anti-freeze mixture or pure coolant, but during the winter don't ever use water.

"When you have water inside any system or inside a car, it's going to freeze. And when it does, it will cause problems. It will break the coolant resevoir. It can break the radiators," Murphree said.

Another thing, ice and snow can damage your windshield wipers, so check the blades and replace them if necessary.

Simple steps to keep you safely motoring through winter.

"You don't want to get caught up on the interstate in this type of weather," Boykin said.