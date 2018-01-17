Drivers frustrated as several main streets still covered in snow and ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A blanket of snow and chunks of ice still cover several main streets, making it hard on drivers.

"I slid out, and I saw a car do that just a minute ago," said driver Amy Lillard. "I slid out on the road trying to come home. I made it okay, but it took a minute to take off."

WREG checked and found snow and ice patches on Madison and Cox, South Highland and Madison and Union.

"If your side of the street is in the sun, it melts. If your side of the street is not in the sun, you're kind of in trouble," said Stewart Delvode.

That's exactly what Adrienne Williams-Roddy is dealing with. She's the owner of La Vogue Salon on Madison and Union.

"It was basically a sheet of ice. Today is the better day, but yesterday you couldn't even go up and down the street without sliding," said Williams-Roddy. "It's just hard for customers to come this way, because we hardly ever get any sun on this street because of the tall buildings."

Some prefer to walk, but even that can get tricky.

"Especially at this intersection. It's very dangerous, and it's very slick." said Delvode. "I mean, I walked to the movies yesterday and I was a little bit scared."

The city says nearly all major roads were treated on Tuesday.

But overpasses, bridges, inclines and declines are a priority, crews are still treating those.

"I would just like to see them salt the rest of the roads," said Lillard. "Give us something to get some good traction on."

Since midnight, MPD has worked 116 crashes.

They've handled over 900 crashes since Friday, Jan. 12 because of the icy snow-covered roads.

"It doesn't surprise me, because people get so complacent. They don't think about the temperature dropping at night," said Lillard.