One critically injured in Kimball Avenue shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was found shot after police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Kimball Avenue on Wednesday.

The shooting was reported shortly before 3 p.m.

Police say a male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The two male suspects are in a newer-model four-door Honda.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.​