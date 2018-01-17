× Mental health initiative expanding to Tipton County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An initiative that supports families and young adolescents dealing with mental health concerns is expanding into Tipton County.

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services announced Professional Care Services of West TN, Inc. will soon be receiving additional funding as part of the System of Care Across Tennessee (SOCAT) initiative.

The money will be used to hire a new care coordinator and family support specialist. These positions, TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams said, are invaluable to families in need.

“When you wrap services and supports around families and young people in a program like this, you have the opportunity to change the course of someone’s life, and that’s a really powerful thing.”

Professional Care Services of West Tennessee’s main goal will be to work with the families and various child-serving agencies to keep children and young adults in the home while improving their overall mental health and community functioning skills.

Available Mental Health Services

If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, call 855-274-7471.

For non-emergencies, call 800-560-5767 or email OCA.TDMHSAS@tn.gov.