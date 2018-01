Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Jason Yates of Immanuel Lutheran School is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Jason teaches kindergarten through eighth grade S.T.E.M.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine), as well as, eighth grade science.

When asked what he loves most about teaching, Jason says, "Bringing science to life and making education relevant."

