Happy birthday Betty! Comedy legend turns 96

One of America’s comic treasures is celebrating her 96th birthday Wednesday.

Betty White, born Jan. 17, 1921 in Oak Park, Illinois, started out in radio in the 1940s before switching to television.

White was featured in sitcoms like “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and comedy variety shows for years before her biggest role as Rose on “The Golden Girls” in the 1980s.

And she’s not slowing down. In recent years, she has starred in “Hot in Cleveland” on television, been a guest on late-night talk shows and recently hosted Saturday Night Live.

One of our sister stations in New York created the video below highlighting her life.