Drivers still dealing with icy roads days after 2 snow events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anyone whose had to drive the last few days knows how rough it's been on the roads.

City crews have been out, but some areas are still in really bad shape.

Dewayne Maxwell didn't want to drive today, but he had places to be.

"It's horrible. My car has been sliding all day since I've been driving. So, it's been horrible for me. You know, I'm still kind of shaking. I'm still kind of scared, but I got to do what I got to do," he said.

WREG found him on a neighborhood road in Whitehaven, where ice had him driving pretty slow.

You may not know it, but the city doesn't treat residential roads.

It only treats primary roads like Poplar Avenue and secondary streets like North Parkway, near places like hospitals and police stations.

"We're a southern city," Maxwell said.

Public works Director Robert Kinecht says the city doesn't have the resources to hit every road.

"We don't have those kind of snow and ice operations like they do in the north, where it's a large scale operation," Kinecht said.

Eddie Strickland understands the limitations, but like a lot of drivers, wishes things were different.

"Well, it's like everything else you know. You need all the help you can get at times," Strickland said.

WREG found him braving that same stretch of road in Whitehaven.

"Well, I saw a little ice in the street. I'm a cautious person, so that's why I slowed down," Strickland said.

It's a problem a lot of people are forced to face.

"It really is tough, but some people have to go to work," the driver said.