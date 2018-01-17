Does It Work: The Salad Cutter Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As a yoga and fitness instructor at the KROC Center, Rehana Rashid is very particular about what she feeds her body.

"Personally I can perform better when I'm eating healthier foods or all natural foods or raw food verses pre-packaged food or things that I can find at a convenience store."

Salads are one of her go-to meals, because they're "healthy, affordable and quick to prepare."

The only downside is the fact it usually takes several different utensils.

"I'm using a knife then I also use different vegetable slicers or egg slicers because I like uniformity."

That's why she volunteered to help WREG's Corie Ventura test the Salad Cutter Bowl. A salad chopper and strainer all in one, the product claimed to have you eating your tasty meal in just 60 seconds.

The instructions said to place the ingredients inside the bowl and then slice through the slots with a knife, before rotating the top lid using the notches at the base. It then stated to slice again to create the cross cut.

Rashid grabbed a handful of lettuce, a whole carrot, half a cucumber and half a tomato, and went to work.

"Looks chopped. Looks uniformed, looks like a 60 second salad."

A closer look revealed the tomato wasn't sliced all the way. Thinking it had to with the positioning, Rashid tried again. This time she placed the tomato in first, then the rest of the ingredients.

Much better cut on the tomato!

"It's much faster and definitely a lot less to clean up."

Salad Cutter Bowl, you passed the Does It Work test.