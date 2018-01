× County official: Deputy shoots suspect in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There has been a shooting involving a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy who was serving a warrant in Memphis, according to sheriff’s spokesman Earle Farrell.

Farrell said the suspect was struck in the shoulder by gunfire and the the deputy was struck by by shrapnel. No conditions were available.

It happened in the 1100 block of Decatur in North Memphis.

This is a developing story.