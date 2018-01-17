Cold weather delays trash pickup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - - These dangerous conditions come with a lot of extra problems, and delayed trash pickup is one of them. All over the city, trash is overflowing from cans onto snowy driveways and sidewalks.

It's been rough for Cordova resident Caitlan Jones, who has a 6-month-old son.

"Especially having a baby, you know, that's a lot of extra diapers. You definitely want to get rid of it as fast as possible," she says.

Not to mention, she's still trying to get rid of boxes from Christmas.

"You know, because you don't want to have them sticking out of the trash can and you try to break them down as much as you can, but I don't really want to let people know what I have inside my house," Jones says.

She's been improvising with smaller items.

"We'll kind of take things and throw them away at other places like my work, for instance," Jones says.

Trash pickup stopped Friday when roads froze and stayed frozen through the weekend. Then, Monday's holiday hit, followed by snow into Tuesday and more ice today.

The city says roads have been too dangerous for trucks to drive on and too treacherous for workers to walk on. Jones understands.

"We aren't very equipped like some other cities to take care of the ice and snow," she says, "I don't really want to get out there so I can understand if they don’t either."

Regular trash pickup will start up again tomorrow. So, whenever your scheduled day is, that's when it will get picked up. However, only what's inside the can will get picked up. Also, recycling pickup won't start up again for a week or so.