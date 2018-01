MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were transported to the hospital after an accident involving a MATA bus.

WREG has learned the two-vehicle wreck happened on Robin Hood Lane between Kimball and Dunn Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Video from the scene shows the road has patches of accumulation from Tuesday’s winter storm. Authorities have not said if those conditions played a role in the crash.

The conditions of those transported have not been released.

Quick look at the crash involving a MATA bus on Robin Hood Lane between Kimball & Dunn Ave. pic.twitter.com/vTilybdRbf — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) January 17, 2018