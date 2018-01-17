× Armed suspects still at large after Collierville carjacking

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two suspects are now wanted by police after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Collierville.

The woman told authorities she had just arrived at the Dogwood Creek Apartment Homes late Tuesday night when two men approached her vehicle. They pointed a gun at her and demanded she get out.

Both suspects jumped into the car and sped down Houston Levee Road.

Authorities released a vague description of the suspects, saying they were both dressed in black with masks. The one who pointed the gun at the victim had a yellow or orange “V” on his hoodie.

Thankfully the victim was not hurt in the incident.

If you can help call the Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520 or Collierville Crimestoppers at (901) 457-2247.