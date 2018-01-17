× Area roads still icy as crews work to clear them

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Icy roads have led to hundreds of wrecks over the past few days, while Mississippi transportation officials are asking the public to stay off roads with reported icy conditions and to limit travel to emergencies only.

Tennessee highways were “in much better shape than anticipated” Wednesday, thanks to work by the Tennessee department of transportation and county crews, Tennessee Highway Patrol tweeted, though state routes were still spotty and secondary roads are still ice-covered.

Memphis Police say they have responded to 813 wrecks since the snow began Friday.

Poplar Avenue is still a particular problem, as city crews have only treated bridges, overpasses, inclines and emergency routes.

In Mississippi, MDOT is reporting ice on roads across much of the state.

“MDOT maintenance crews worked throughout the night and are continuing assessment and response operations today to ensure Mississippi’s highways remain as safe as possible.”

For a list of Mississippi routes that are impassable due to ice accumulation, bridges closed by local law enforcement and all counties with roads affected by winter weather conditions, click HERE.

MDOT crews are spreading salt and slag, and plowing ice on affected roads and bridges to improve travel conditions.

In northwest Mississippi, interstates and four-lane routes are passable. Crews are focusing efforts on two-lane routes and other problem areas. Crews are restocking salt supplies to assist in clearing affected areas.