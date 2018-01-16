× Winter weather takes aim at southern states

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The winter weather that rolled through Memphis Tuesday morning also took aim at other states across the south.

The National Weather Service issued warnings and advisories in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas and Alabama.

Much of Alabama is shut down because forecasters say a snow storm with bitterly cold temperatures could cause travel problems.

More than 70 school systems in Alabama were closed Tuesday and others were dismissing students early. Numerous businesses and government offices closed because of the threat. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency.

Officials are trying to avoid a repeat of four years ago, when a winter storm blanketed central Alabama and left motorists stranded on roads in metro Birmingham for hours. Teachers and students camped out in schools.

Forecasters aren’t predicting a large amount of snow, just 2 inches (5 centimeters) or less with more in spots. But they say temperatures steadily falling into the teens could freeze anything that comes down, making travel difficult.

Officials are also preparing for that same possibility in Atlanta. Early Tuesday morning, WGCL-TV spotted brine trucks already out prepping metro roadways ahead of the storm’s arrival late this evening.

Several school districts have also already closed Tuesday.

Brine trucks already out this morning ahead of expected snowfall! LIVE every 30 min this am on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/PlkifJJ2kJ — Adam Harding (@HardingCBS46) January 16, 2018

In Louisiana, state officials said both lanes of Interstate 49 in the Shreveport area were closed early Tuesday. Parts of I-20 and I-220 were also closed.

In Jackson, Mississippi, city offices were closed. Up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of snow was possible in Mississippi’s Delta region.