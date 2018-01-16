Winter Storm Warning remains active as snow falls across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Storm Warning to include the majority of the WREG viewing area.

Crittenden, St. Francis, Weakley, Henry, Gibson, Carroll, Lauderdale, Tipton, Haywood, Crockett, Madison, Shelby, Lee, Phillips, Desoto, Marshall, Benton, Tunica, Tate, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Lafayette, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Benton, Chester, Henderson, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman,Lawrence, Greene, Craighead, Poinsett, Mississippi, Cross, Dunklin, Pemiscot, Lake, Obion and Dyer counties are all under the alert until noon Tuesday.

The Mid-South is expecting anywhere from two to five inches of snow. Some areas may receive more, the National Weather Service reported.

Another big concern for the Mid-South as the snow begins to tapper off is the Wind Chill Advisory.

It’s going to be bitterly cold with highs near 20 degrees and a wind chill in the single digits on Tuesday. That cold snap continues for the next 72 hours before we finally will get a warming pattern by the weekend.

Snow continues to roll across the Mid-South with 1-3" totals expected. Complete forecast on Daybreak starting at 4am. (WREG-TV 3 Memphis, TN) pic.twitter.com/4Tkhk48j7p — WREG Weather (@Weather_WREG3) January 16, 2018