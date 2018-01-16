× Tractor trailer accident blocks traffic along I-55

SENATOBIA, Miss. — Authorities responded to a tractor trailer accident that blocked Interstate 55 in Mississippi.

The incident happened just north of Senatobia early Tuesday morning, and the Mid-South’s recent winter weather may have been a factor.

WREG’s Stacy Jacobson reported the 18-wheeler appears to have slid off the road and into the median, sending the back end into the northbound lanes. A picture from the scene shows another car parked near the vehicle, but it’s unclear if that driver was involved or simply stopped to help.

It’s unclear which direction the tractor trailer was traveling when the accident happened.