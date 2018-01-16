× Smaller warming centers popping up to help in frigid temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the temperatures drop, people in the Mid-South are rising to the occasion and helping those in need.

We’ve told you about city-run warming centers, but there are other groups doing what they can do.

28-year-old Derrick Knox knows.

He had a job at a factory, when he lost his form of transportation things changed.

“I had now way back and forth, so they fired me. But I’ve been looking though,” Knox said.

“He’s now getting helping hand at Shepherds Inn.

The warming center started in the last few weeks, but has already helped more than 150 people.

Shepherds Inn, a division of Refuge Memphis, is letting people stay at a church off Austin Peay in Raleigh.

“We open our doors at 4 p.m. We let them enjoy a warm meal, play some cards and video games. We have Christian movies they can watch and play basketball. The shelter is open to anybody that needs it,” Randy Dickey with Shepherds Inn said.

They’re not the only group stepping up.

Across town in Orange Mound, Ashaki Williams is doing what she can.

“I’m one slip up, one paycheck away from being homeless. I don’t know their situation,” Williams said.

Williams owns Club Memphis.

Normally an event center off Park Avenue, it’ now transformed into a warming center.

Those who stay here are also offered clothing, a meal and toiletries.

“I don’t only want them to come and just get warm. What’s going to happen once they leave here? You know what I’m saying? So I try to give them stuff they can use,” Williams said.

Services from Club Memphis are helping Andre Pressley and his family.

“A bad car wreck got in the way, but Club Memphis has been a help,” Pressley said.

It’s not just immediate help these two shelters give, Knox sees himself getting back on his feet with their assistance.

“I believe everybody and everybody believes me. So whatever they need to get done, I need to get done. I’m there. I do it for myself, and I do it for others too. I have a heart,” Knox said.

Williams hopes to provide some inspiration to those who can help others as well.

“I said maybe they’ll pickup what I’m doing and other neighborhoods will come along with me. Then it will make Memphis, not just Orange Mound, a better place to be,” Williams said.

Shepherds Inn is located at 3683 Austin Peay Highway and Club Memphis is located at 2790 Park Avenue.

Both are accepting and could always use donations.