Pass It On: A woman’s paralyzed son receives help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman needs help for her son.

He was paralyzed in a shooting back in 2011.

Times are tough, and his single mom is having a tough time making ends meet.

But this story as a twist. WREG is here to “Pass It On.”

Antonio Carruthers was actually injured in a shooting back in 2011, which left him paralyzed.

His mother, Cynthia, is his full time care giver but they need help, and the bills are piling up.

This “Pass It On” story begins in the WREG newsroom.

This week’s playmaker is WREG’s very own Nina Harrelson.

“This is familiar territory for me Nina! How are you?” I asked.

“I’m good. I’m doing great,” Nina said.

Nina gives me the background information on this week’s “Pass It On” recipient.

“I interviewed a mother, Cynthia, a few months back. Her son was shot back in 2011. He’s been paralyzed and bed ridden ever since,” Nina said.

“It’s a heartbreaking story. He ended up losing his insurance coverage, because of a typo that someone made. She was just devastated,” she said.

Eventually, because of Nina’s story, Cynthia’s son was able to get his insurance back.

“They’ve been struggling for years, since the shooting. So, it would be nice just to be able to do something nice for them. Well, we’re going to surprise them, because they think you’re coming out to do a follow up story correct?” Nina asked.

“Yes, We’re going to surprise them,” I said. “Put out your hand please. Here comes $300 from News Channel 3, and, of course, our anonymous donors in Nesbit, MS have given an additional $300. That’s a total of $600.”

“They’re going to be so excited,” Nina said. “I can’t wait to do this.”

It’s time for us to do our little surprise.

Nina see’s Cynthia in her neighborhood and starts the interview.

“His linens have to be washed on a day to day basis. Just like if he was in the hospital. It’s something that has to be done consistently around the clock, because he can’t do it himself,” Nina said.

There’s a knock at the door.

Cynthia is not sure what’s going on.

“Tim does a nice little segment called “Pass It On.” After I did your story a while ago, I really wanted to do something to help you and your son because you work so hard,” Nina told Cynthia.

Before you know it, Nina is counting out the cash. $300 from News Channel 3, and $300 from our donors in Nesbit,MS.

Being Antonio’s caretaker is a full-time job.

“I don’t mind sacrificing my life for my kids,” Cynthia said. “But it’s rough. It’s rough taking care of him.”

Antonio knows how much he is loved.

“Yeah she makes sure everything is good. She really does it by herself,” he said.

Today’s “Pass It On” money will help and it’s perfectly timed.

It’s Cynthia’s birthday.

Antonio faces a tough road ahead, but with his mother’s help this young man has more than a fighting chance at life.