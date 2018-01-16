× Ole Miss loses heartbreaker at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TX-Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including Texas A&M’s final basket, and the Aggies defeated Mississippi 71-69 on Tuesday night for A&M’s first victory in Southeastern Conference play this season.

With the scored tied at 69, Davis missed a short jumper but grabbed the rebound for the putback and a 71-69 A&M lead with 22.7 seconds remaining. The Rebels’ Breein Tyree missed a 3-point attempt at the other end that rattled in and out as time expired, and the Aggies could finally celebrate an SEC victory.

A&M (12-6, 1-5 SEC)led 64-62 with 3:19 left after Robert Williams collected an alley-oop pass from Duane Wilson and slammed the ball home. On the other end, Williams blocked a shot following a Rebels offensive rebound, and D.J. Hogg caused one of the loudest roars of the night when he drained a 3-pointer from the far right corner to lift A&M to a 69-62 lead with 2:51 left.

That wasn’t enough to stave off the Rebels, however, and the Aggies needed Davis and decent defense to finally close it out. The Rebels (10-8, 3-3) have never won in College Station, falling to 0-3.

The teams played before a good crowd of 10,578 in the 13,000-seat arena considering A&M was closed on Tuesday because of an ice storm that had enveloped the region starting early that morning. On Tuesday afternoon the university offered free parking for all comers and free admission for all A&M students to try and create a home-court advantage.