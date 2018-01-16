Multiple armed robberies reported in Memphis during frigid temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many people in the Mid-South are enjoying these recent days off from work or school due to weather conditions, but criminals haven't been doing the same.

There have been multiple reports recently of robberies.

Juanita Myers Perkins said it's sad to think while some enjoyed a snow day, others were targeted by criminals on it.

"It's ridiculous," she said. "It's harmful."

Police said around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a man went into a Circle K on Winchester Road with a gun.

He had a mask on and was dressed in a black hoodie, pink pajama pants, pink gloves and a tan purse.

Officers said he pointed a gun at the clerk inside and got away with cash.

"It's said and pitiful," said Perkins. "They wouldn't want their mother or sister to be robbed, so they need to think; That's the main thing. They need to think,."

Thankfully, the employee wasn't hurt, but it's a business that now has to be on alert.

Over the weekend, two Family Dollar stores were also robbed at gunpoint.

Surveillance video shows one robbery that took place at a Family Dollar on Summer Avenue Sunday night where police said a man got away with cash.

Police are also investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar on East Shelby Drive from Saturday night. Police said two people went in and got away with cash. One person has since been arrested.

"People just need to take better care of themselves and make sure they're protected and don't get hurt," said Richard Wright, who works in Memphis.

It's not just businesses that are getting robbed.

Police said two people stole a car that was left running in Cooper-Young on Friday.

"People are crazy. They'll rob you and jump in your car. You can't leave it running anywhere, people are crazy," said Wright.

Police are still looking for suspects in all of these incidents.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

We asked police if they see a trend in crimes going up or down during the cold weather but have not yet heard back.