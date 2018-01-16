× Bulldogs cruise to home win over Vanderbilt

STARKVILLE, Miss-Quinndary Weatherspoon had 19 points and Aric Holman added 18 points and a career-high 14 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to an 80-62 win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum.

The Bulldogs (14-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) also received 10 points from Lamar Peters.

Vanderbilt (6-12, 1-5) was led by Ejike Obinna’s 14 points. Jeff Roberson added 10 points for the Commodores, who have dopped four straight.

“We just tried to come out and play hard as a team,” said Weatherspoon. “Tonight we put together 40 minutes on offense and defense and it went good. I was glad me and Aric got a couple of baskets to start the second half to keep our team going and to keep our heads up.”

Mississippi State held a 12-point lead at the half. However, Vanderbilt managed to chip away in the second half and cut the deficit to 55-50 with 11:47 left in regulation. But Mississippi State answered with a 16-2 run to put the game away.