Benjamin Hooks Central Library warming center to remain open through Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The after hours warming center at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library has extended its operating hours as snow continues to fall across the Mid-South.
The City of Memphis says the center will now be open through Thursday. Residents seeking shelter from the bitter cold can visit the library from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night.
The Benjamin Hooks Central Library is located at 3030 Poplar Avenue.
The Memphis Union Mission at 383 Poplar Avenue and The Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Avenue are also open overnight.
During the day, residents can visit any local shopping center, library or community center to escape the cold.
Shopping Centers
Oak Court Mall: 4465 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN
Tanger Outlets: 5205 Airways Blvd, Southaven, MS
Wolfchase Galleria Mall: 2760 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN
Shops of Saddle Creek: 7509 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN
Carriage Crossing: 4674 Merchants Park Cir, Collierville, TN
Southland Mall: 1215 Southland Mall, Memphis, TN
Community Centers
Bert Ferguson: 8505 Trinity Rd., 38018
Bickford: 233 Henry, 38108
Charles Powell – Westwood: 810 Western Park, 38109
Cunningham: 3773 Old Allen, 38128
Dave Wells: 915 Chelsea, 38107
Davis: 3371 Spottswood, 38111
Douglass: 1616 Ash, 38108
Ed Rice: 2907 N. Watkins, 38127
Gaisman: 4221 Macon, 38122
Gaston: 1048 S. Third, 38106
Glenview: 1141 S. Barksdale, 38114
Hickory Hill: 3910 Ridgeway Rd., 38115
Hollywood: 1560 N. Hollywood, 38108
Kate Sexton: 1235 Brown, 38107
Lester: 317 Tillman, 38112
Marion Hale: 4791 Willow, 38117
McFarland: 4955 Cottonwood, 38118
Mitchell: 602 West Mitchell,38109
North Frayser: 2555 St. Elmo, 38127
Orange Mound: 2572 Park, 38111
Pine Hill: 973 Alice, 38106
Raleigh: 3678 Powers, 38128
Riverview: 1891 Kansas, 38109
Whitehaven: 4318 Graceland, 38116
Libraries
Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library: 3030 Poplar Avenue
Bartlett Library: 5884 Stage Road
Cherokee Library: 3300 Sharpe Avenue
Cordova Library: 8457 Trinity Road
Cornelia Crenshaw Memorial Library: 531 Vance Avenue
Cossitt/ Downtown: 33 South Front Street
East Shelby Library: 7200 East Shelby Drive
Frayser Library: 3712 Argonne Street
Gaston Park Library: 1040 South Third Street
Hollywood Library: 1530 North Hollywood Street
Levi Library: 3676 Highway 61 South
North Library: 1192 Vollintine Avenue
Parkway Village Library: 4655 Knight Arnold Road
Poplar-White Station Library: 5094 Poplar Avenue
Raleigh Library: 3157 Powers Road
Randolph Library: 3752 Given Avenue
South Library: 1929 South Third Street
Whitehaven Library: 4120 Millbranch Road