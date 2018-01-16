× Benjamin Hooks Central Library warming center to remain open through Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The after hours warming center at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library has extended its operating hours as snow continues to fall across the Mid-South.

The City of Memphis says the center will now be open through Thursday. Residents seeking shelter from the bitter cold can visit the library from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night.

The Benjamin Hooks Central Library is located at 3030 Poplar Avenue.

The Memphis Union Mission at 383 Poplar Avenue and The Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Avenue are also open overnight.

During the day, residents can visit any local shopping center, library or community center to escape the cold.

Shopping Centers

Oak Court Mall: 4465 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN

Tanger Outlets: 5205 Airways Blvd, Southaven, MS

Wolfchase Galleria Mall: 2760 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN

Shops of Saddle Creek: 7509 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN

Carriage Crossing: 4674 Merchants Park Cir, Collierville, TN

Southland Mall: 1215 Southland Mall, Memphis, TN

Community Centers

Bert Ferguson: 8505 Trinity Rd., 38018

Bickford: 233 Henry, 38108

Charles Powell – Westwood: 810 Western Park, 38109

Cunningham: 3773 Old Allen, 38128

Dave Wells: 915 Chelsea, 38107

Davis: 3371 Spottswood, 38111

Douglass: 1616 Ash, 38108

Ed Rice: 2907 N. Watkins, 38127

Gaisman: 4221 Macon, 38122

Gaston: 1048 S. Third, 38106

Glenview: 1141 S. Barksdale, 38114

Hickory Hill: 3910 Ridgeway Rd., 38115

Hollywood: 1560 N. Hollywood, 38108

Kate Sexton: 1235 Brown, 38107

Lester: 317 Tillman, 38112

Marion Hale: 4791 Willow, 38117

McFarland: 4955 Cottonwood, 38118

Mitchell: 602 West Mitchell,38109

North Frayser: 2555 St. Elmo, 38127

Orange Mound: 2572 Park, 38111

Pine Hill: 973 Alice, 38106

Raleigh: 3678 Powers, 38128

Riverview: 1891 Kansas, 38109

Whitehaven: 4318 Graceland, 38116

Libraries

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library: 3030 Poplar Avenue

Bartlett Library: 5884 Stage Road

Cherokee Library: 3300 Sharpe Avenue

Cordova Library: 8457 Trinity Road

Cornelia Crenshaw Memorial Library: 531 Vance Avenue

Cossitt/ Downtown: 33 South Front Street

East Shelby Library: 7200 East Shelby Drive

Frayser Library: 3712 Argonne Street

Gaston Park Library: 1040 South Third Street

Hollywood Library: 1530 North Hollywood Street

Levi Library: 3676 Highway 61 South

North Library: 1192 Vollintine Avenue

Parkway Village Library: 4655 Knight Arnold Road

Poplar-White Station Library: 5094 Poplar Avenue

Raleigh Library: 3157 Powers Road

Randolph Library: 3752 Given Avenue

South Library: 1929 South Third Street

Whitehaven Library: 4120 Millbranch Road