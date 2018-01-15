× Winter weather warnings, advisories issued for Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued several alerts ahead of another cold front set to bring snow to the Mid-South.

A Winter Storm Warning is now active from 9 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday. This includes Lee, Phillips, Desoto, Marshall, Tunica, Tate, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Lafayette, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties.

An estimated two to four inches of snow are expected during that time period.

Drivers should anticipate difficult driving conditions.

The rest of the WREG viewing area is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Up to two inches of snow is expected in these areas, creating slippery road conditions.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from midnight to noon Tuesday, meaning there is a risk for frost bite and hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

