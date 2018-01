DECATUR, Ga. — Terrifying video shows a Georgia firefighter dropping a child from the third floor of a burning apartment building.

Eight children and four adults were rushed to the hospital after several apartments caught fire in DeKalb County in early January, CBS News learned.

The fire quickly spread, forcing firefighters to toss babies and children from the third floor into the waiting arms of others below.

Thankfully, none of the victims were seriously hurt.