Weather Related Closings

Titans fire Mularkey after planning for future

Posted 9:52 pm, January 15, 2018, by

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Mike Mularkey of the Tennessee Titans looks on from the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn-The Tennessee Titans have split with coach Mike Mularkey after he revived a team with the NFL’s worst record over two seasons and led them to their first playoff victory in 14 years.

The Titans announced the move Monday, two days after a 35-14 loss to New England in the AFC divisional round.

Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk says in a statement they discussed extending his contract during the past week. But she says they saw different paths to take the team to greater success.

General manager Jon Robinson will oversee his first coaching search with the Titans. He was hired two days before Mularkey had the interim title removed in January 2016.